× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Sweetgrass Plaza

Escape to the shore this Valentine's weekend for a getaway defined by seaside elegance and refined indulgence. From February 13–15, 2026, Wild Dunes Resort invites you to trade the everyday for the extraordinary with its Valentine's Day Package. Known for its coastal playground and its distinct accommodations, Wild Dunes is Charleston's beachside destination. For a limited time only, enjoy a three-course Valentine’s dinner for two at Coastal Provisions, as well as chocolate covered strawberries and champagne included in your stay. Offer is valid for stays at Sweetgrass Inn and Boardwalk Inn, and can be booked here: https://www.wilddunesresort.com/stay/offers/valentines-weekend-package/.