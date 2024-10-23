Veteran's Day at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Warrior Surf and Mex 1 Veteran's Day Retreat Fundraiser

In honor of Veterans Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites all Veterans to enjoy a free meal on Monday, November 11th, as a token of appreciation for their service. The restaurant is proud to support and give back to those who have served our country by providing a warm, welcoming environment and a delicious meal in gratitude for their service.

This year, Mex 1 is also collaborating with the Warrior Surf Foundation to raise funds for its annual wellness retreat, which offers transformative healing experiences for veterans. The community is encouraged to join this effort by donating directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation via the following link: https://warriorsurf.rallyup.com/wellness-retreats

About the Warrior Surf Wellness Retreat:

Warrior Surf’s week-long retreats provide an essential continuation of their 12-week program, offering veterans a path toward mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Each retreat day begins with morning meditation to cultivate focus and calm, followed by surf sessions that help participants connect with the ocean, bringing clarity and peace of mind. Veterans enjoy shared meals, building camaraderie and connection, and participate in group processing sessions to share their experiences in a safe, supportive space. The day wraps up with afternoon yoga sessions designed to promote balance, leaving participants recharged and grounded.

"Our veterans mean so much to us, and offering a free meal is just one small way to say thank you for their service," said Morgan Hurley from Mex 1 Coastal Cantina. "We are also proud to partner with the Warrior Surf Foundation to fund life-changing wellness retreats that provide veterans with the support they need."

Veterans can visit any Mex 1 location on November 11th to enjoy their complimentary meal, and all members of the community are invited to contribute to the wellness retreat fundraiser. Your donation will help create meaningful healing experiences for veterans through the power of surf and community.