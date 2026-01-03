Watercolor Painting Classes on Isle of Palms

× Expand Giselle Harrington Close-up of a recent watercolor painting by Giselle Harrington

Watercolor for Beginners, Wednesdays, Feb 4-March 11 (6 weeks), 10am -1pm

Intermediate Watercolor, Wednesdays, Feb 4-March 11 (6 weeks), 1:30pm-4:30pm

Beginner Watercolor Painting: This is a rigorous class that will teach students all essential watercolor brush handling techniques, and how traditional watercolor paintings are built up through a series of washes glazed one on top of the other.

Intermediate Watercolor Painting: For students who already know how to lay an even wash on a page and are familiar with the transparent property of watercolor for layering paint, this class focuses on capturing strong value design and color pattern in order to efficiently produce a painting that is not overworked.