Watercolor Painting Classes on Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Giselle Harrington
Close-up of a recent watercolor painting by Giselle Harrington
Watercolor for Beginners, Wednesdays, Feb 4-March 11 (6 weeks), 10am -1pm
Intermediate Watercolor, Wednesdays, Feb 4-March 11 (6 weeks), 1:30pm-4:30pm
Beginner Watercolor Painting: This is a rigorous class that will teach students all essential watercolor brush handling techniques, and how traditional watercolor paintings are built up through a series of washes glazed one on top of the other.
Intermediate Watercolor Painting: For students who already know how to lay an even wash on a page and are familiar with the transparent property of watercolor for layering paint, this class focuses on capturing strong value design and color pattern in order to efficiently produce a painting that is not overworked.