Watercolor Painting Classes

to

Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Watercolor Painting for Beginners (Wednesday mornings, 10am - 1pm) and Intermediate Watercolor Painting (Wednesday afternoons, 1:30pm-4:30pm), at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. Watercolor Painting for Beginner students will learn brush handling techniques as well as the basic ordering of layers to build a watercolor painting. Intermediate students go beyond flat layered washes and paint mixing and expand skills into complex wash techniques and learn to make choices from complex scenes, with clear value patterns and color compositions.

Info

IOP rec center.jpg
Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Lifestyle
6033692928
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-10 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-17 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-09-24 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-01 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Watercolor Painting Classes - 2025-10-08 10:00:00 ical