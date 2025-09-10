Watercolor Painting Classes

× Expand Giselle Harrington Watercolor painting of a house near Hampton Park, by Giselle Harrington

Watercolor Painting for Beginners (Wednesday mornings, 10am - 1pm) and Intermediate Watercolor Painting (Wednesday afternoons, 1:30pm-4:30pm), at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. Watercolor Painting for Beginner students will learn brush handling techniques as well as the basic ordering of layers to build a watercolor painting. Intermediate students go beyond flat layered washes and paint mixing and expand skills into complex wash techniques and learn to make choices from complex scenes, with clear value patterns and color compositions.