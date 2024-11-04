Weekly Specials at Islander 71

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

🍽️ Monday - Locals Night: 50% off entrees (must be part of Islander 71 Locals Club Loyalty Program)⁠

🍣 Tuesday - Sushi Night by Tobo Sushi⁠

🍷 Wednesday - Wine Down Wednesday: 50% off bottles of wine and weekly Chef Specials⁠

🥩 Thursday - Prime Rib Night: 12oz Prime Rib Special⁠

🦪 Friday - Oyster Hour: 4-6pm, $2 raw oysters and Champagne specials

Offer runs November 2024-March 2025

Food & Drink
