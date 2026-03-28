× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Wild Dunes Resort - Isle of Palms

This spring, Sunday, April 19, 2026 young athletes are invited to make a splash, pick up the pace, and take on an unforgettable adventure at the Wild Child Triathlon, hosted at the picturesque Palmetto Hall within the gates of Wild Dunes Resort. Designed exclusively for ages 6–12, this annual youth triathlon hosted by Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support, LENS — blends excitement, confidence‑building, and community spirit — all set against the stunning backdrop of our coastal, family‑friendly island escape.

With registration closing April 19, and participation capped at 100 athletes, each child enjoys a personalized, encouraging race experience surrounded by supportive volunteers, spectators, and the natural beauty of Isle of Palms.