Wild Dunes Resort Food & Beverage Job Fair

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Hiring Fair

Looking to kick off a career in hospitality? Wild Dunes Resort is expanding its team and inviting job seekers to its food and beverage hiring event this September, with full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available across a variety of roles, including servers, bartenders, hosts & more.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, September 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sweetgrass Inn Osprey Ballroom 5-6.

New team members will have the opportunity to build their careers in a beautiful beachside setting while joining a collaborative team culture that offers professional growth, competitive benefits and unique employee perks.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, and to sign up, visit careers.hyatt.com.