Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation to Honor Leroy Blake

The Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation is honoring Leroy Blake of Johns Island with the Angel Oak Award for his volunteer contributions to the people and quality of life on Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island.

The Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook is honoring Blake as this year’s Angel Oak Award recipient. Among many nominations, he stood out for the depth of his volunteer service and his commitment to residents of Johns and Wadmalaw islands. As nominator Shirley Salvo shared, “We could not get along without Leroy Blake at the Blessing Basket — his dedication is very much appreciated.”

For nine years, Blake has been a driving force behind the Sea Islands Blessing Basket, using his truck to collect, transport and distribute hundreds of pounds of food each month to nearly 300 families. He and his wife, Marva, also deliver to homebound clients and bring insight to the Blessing Basket board of directors.

A servant leader, Blake is active in his church, serves as president of the Bethlehem St. James United Methodist Men, supports the Meal Train program and is a longtime member of the Johns Island Civic Group. He also served 12 years as a St. Johns Fire District commissioner and recently partnered with the fire department to distribute safety fliers through the Blessing Basket.

Blake’s impact spans hungry families, homebound neighbors and young men seeking guidance. He embodies the values of the Angel Oak Award — service, compassion and the belief that communities rise by lifting others.

A lifelong Johns Island resident, Blake served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force before returning home, where he and Marva raised three sons who also became military veterans.

The public is invited to attend the Angel Oak Award Banquet.

Details:

May 20, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Wingate Place, 3850 River Road, Johns Island, SC

Ticket options:

Individual ticket: $125

Full table sponsorship: $1,300 for eight seats

Half table sponsorship: $650 for four seats

Tickets include dinner, beer, wine, cocktails and live music.

Registration is available at ecks.wildapricot.org/event-6611776/Registration.

For assistance or questions, contact rmlegg8@gmail.com.

All proceeds support the Exchange Club’s mission to strengthen the Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island communities through child abuse prevention, youth and education programs, and community outreach, including health, housing, hunger and mentoring initiatives, as well as the display of flags honoring South Carolina’s fallen heroes during major holidays and events.

Donations to the Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation help fund its community grants program. The foundation is a 501(c)(3), and all donations are tax-deductible.

Donate at ecks.wildapricot.org/Donate/.