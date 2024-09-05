Guide to Using Autoplay in Online Slots: Pros and Cons

Autoplay has become a standard feature in most online slots today, allowing players to set the game to play automatically for a predetermined number of spins. While autoplay can be convenient, there are also risks to be aware of. This article will look at the key pros and cons of using autoplay when playing online slots at such casinos as SlotLords, so you can make an informed decision about whether it’s right for your playing style.

Main Advantages of Using Autoplay

The primary benefit of the autoplay function is that it makes playing online slots more convenient and less hands-on. Instead of having to click the spin button before every single play, you can set a number of automatic spins from 10 all the way up to the hundreds. This allows you to sit back more, especially during base game spins when you’re waiting to trigger a bonus round.

Ability to Multitask

Related to convenience is the advantage that autoplay allows you to more easily multitask while playing slots. For example, you can focus your attention on chatting with other players, catching up on emails, or browsing the internet rather than staring at every spin. This can help make longer slot sessions less tedious and boring.

Better for Strategic Players

Certain types of strategic slot players may also benefit from using autoplay. If your playing style involves gradually increasing or decreasing your bet size based on game volatility or your bankroll fluctuations, the autoplay function can help automate this up-and-down betting pattern through preset parameters.

Can Help Pace Your Bankroll

When used responsibly, autoplay may assist some players with better pacing their bankroll as well. By setting a limit on the number of automatic spins, you ensure that you won’t lose more than a defined amount on any given slot machine or session. This can provide a built-in safeguard against overspending.

Potential Downsides to Be Aware Of

While autoplay can help pace your spending if used properly, the opposite effect is also possible. Having the game play automatically can cause some users to dissociate and lose track of how many spins they have actually gambled. This could lead to burning through more of your bankroll than intended in any session.

Reduced Player Engagement

Sitting back and letting the slot play itself over an extended period can also negatively impact your engagement as a player. Staring aimlessly while the reels spin can cause your energy and enthusiasm to wane after a while. This zoned-out feeling may diminish your enjoyment compared to feeling more involved by manually clicking spin.

Possibly Lower Rewards

According to some slot aficionados, using excessive autoplay may even reduce your rewards in certain games. The thinking is that manually stopping and starting spins yourself when the game goes cold or hot can influence payouts based on theoretical predefined reward schedules. However, no concrete proof exists to confirm this speculation.

Can Miss Entering Bonus Games

Finally, when you utilize autoplay, be aware that the game will not alert you audibly or visibly before entering any bonus rounds. The slot will simply play through them automatically without your input. This means you could miss out on some of the fun of bonus games entirely by chance.

Tips for Using Autoplay Responsibly

If you do choose to use autoplay when playing online slots, keep these tips in mind:

Set a strict limit on the number of automatic spins to avoid overspending.

Frequently check in visually on the game so you don’t dissociate entirely.

Disable autoplay if you feel it’s diminishing your engagement over time.

Be prepared that any bonus games could play out fully automatically.

Use manual spin mode again if autoplay seems to be slowing down rewards.

Bottom Line

When used properly, the autoplay function can add extra convenience and strategic benefits for online slot players. However, the automated gameplay also comes with inherent risks, especially for those prone to overspending or zoning out. There is no right or wrong answer on using autoplay. As with slots in general, managing the feature responsibly comes down to understanding your own playing preferences and style.

Overall, casual players will likely appreciate autoplay the most. However, to get the richest slot experience, frequent manual spins tend to keep players more immersed and agreeing with each game’s unique personality. Ultimately, deciding when to use autoplay or not simply requires honesty about which approach brings you the most enjoyment over the long run.