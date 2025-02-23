Isle of Palms Recreation Department Unveils a Bilingual Book Walk as a Part of the Art & Cars in the Park Event

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the Art & Cars in the Park event on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a blind-juried art show; hot rods, muscle cars, antiques, collectibles, and special-interest vehicles; live music by the Blue Plantation Band; six food trucks and three food tents; and more than 30 specialty vendors. There will also be a Bilingual Book Walk ribbon-cutting ceremony and an educational Stroll & Learn with two city arborists.

The Bilingual Book Walk ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by Councilman Rusty Streetman, Isle of Palms residents Tom and Mimi Wood, and the IOP Recreation Center staff. The IOP Recreation Center Bilingual Book Walk is an interactive, educational experience that transforms children's books into a series of large-scale, beautifully illustrated panels placed along a walking route. It is designed to encourage reading, multiculturalism, and outdoor physical activity for children and families.

The stories featured at the IOP Recreation Center will change every two months. In celebration of Earth Day, the first story will be Tree Hugs by Marcela Caratozzolo and Eva Mastrogiulio. The book focuses on ecosystems and the importance of trees.

About the Book

After a friendly hug in the park, Lupita and Roberto discover that trees are full of life. Their branches, covered in abundant leaves, provide shade and oxygen while serving as homes for diverse ecosystems, supporting animals, plants, and insects. Lupita and Roberto’s discovery changes their perspective on trees forever.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting, Isle of Palms city arborists Ash Connelly, vice president and lead arborist at Charleston Tree Experts, and Gerald Benoit of Geral J. Benoit ISA LLC, will team up with the IOP Environmental Committee to host an educational Tree Hugs Stroll & Learn program at 11 a.m. Participants will gather and begin the stroll at the front entrance of the Recreation Center.

The Bilingual Book Walk and Tree Hugs Stroll & Learn are free and open to the public.

Event Details

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

For the latest updates and events, visit IOP.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.