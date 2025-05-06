2 People Rescued from Breach Inlet

At approximately 3:18 p.m., Sullivan’s Island Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call for a person(s) in distress in the waters of Breach Inlet (eastern end of Sullivan's Island).

Sullivan’s Island Fire rescue said they retrieved one unconscious female, and an unconscious male was retrieved on the Isle of Palms side of Breach Inlet. Both were transported off island to local hospitals; their current condition is unknown.

The identity of both victims is still unknown to Sullivan’s Island staff; however, personal items were discovered on the beach on IOP along with a vehicle. Investigation is being conducted by IOP Police and Fire Rescue.