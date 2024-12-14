2024 Holiday Parade of Boats Canceled Due to Hazardous Weather Conditions

After closely monitoring weather conditions, the City of Charleston says it has made the decision to cancel the 2024 Holiday Parade of Boats. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Small Craft Advisory for the Charleston Harbor, covering the entire planned event window. With winds expected to gust up to 30 mph, the advisory indicates boating conditions that could be hazardous for small watercraft.

In a statement to the media, the City of Charleston said:

"While we regret not being able to host this much-loved community tradition this year, safety remains the top priority. We sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the planning and preparation of the event."