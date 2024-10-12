2024 Walk to Defeat ALS Lowcountry Set for November 2

On November 2, people living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others affected by ALS will come together for the 2024 Walk to Defeat ALS Lowcountry at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. The event begins at 11 a.m.

All funds raised by the event provide help and hope for those living with ALS by supporting patient care, advocacy, and cutting-edge research to find treatments and a cure for this debilitating, always fatal disease. ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

You can register at www.als.org/WalkLowcountry . Registered participants who raise $100 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park is located at 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.