2025 Exchange Club Scholarships Winners Update Members on First Year at College

To kick off the Oyster Roast fundraiser, Isle of Palms Exchange Club members viewed nine videos submitted by the 2025 scholarship recipients. In the videos, the students thanked Exchange Club members for the scholarships awarded in April 2025 using proceeds raised from the Isle of Palms Exchange Oyster Roast held in March 2025.

A common theme throughout the videos was the impact of the scholarships on the students’ college journeys. Several recipients noted that the financial support was instrumental in helping them begin their college careers and work toward achieving their degree goals.

Exchange Club members said they always look forward to hearing from scholarship recipients and learning how they are navigating their first year of college, as well as their long-term career goals after completing their four-year degrees.

In 2025, the club awarded five Youth of the Year scholarships, three A.C.E. scholarships and one Technology Impact scholarship. The Scholarship Program of Service Committee hopes to increase the number of scholarships awarded in 2026, with a fundraising goal of $30,000 through the Oyster Roast.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Oyster Roast is scheduled for March 7, 2026. All proceeds benefit scholarships and youth programs. Tickets and sponsorships are available at ticketstripe.com/iopoysterroast.