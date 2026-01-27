2026 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge Set for Feb. 28 at The Windjammer

The 2026 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina will take place Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Windjammer, located at 1008 Ocean Blvd.

Organized by Law Enforcement Torch Run officers, the Polar Plunge is a major fundraising event supporting Special Olympics South Carolina. Proceeds help provide year-round sports training and competitive opportunities for athletes across the state, while also promoting inclusion, healthy lifestyles and goal achievement within the community.

Community members are invited to participate by “Freezin’ for a Reason” and taking the plunge in support of Special Olympics athletes. Organizers expressed appreciation for the continued support of Law Enforcement Torch Run officers and the many individuals who make the event possible.

Schedule of events:

10 a.m. — Check-in and live music

Noon — Costume contest and awards

12:30 p.m. — Plunge time

You can learn more at so-sc.org/event/isle-of-palms.