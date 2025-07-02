21st Avenue Sidewalk Improvements to Begin July 7

On Monday, July 7, 2025, Charleston County will begin construction of the 21st Avenue Sidewalk Widening and Extension Project on Isle of Palms. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

The project involves the removal and replacement of the existing sidewalk along 21st Avenue and a portion of Palm Boulevard. The sidewalk will be replaced with a 5-foot-wide ADA-compliant concrete sidewalk. All work will take place within South Carolina Department of Transportation rights-of-way. While there will be no road closures, portions of the sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrians should plan to take an alternate route.

The City of Isle of Palms requested that the work be scheduled outside of the busy summer season to minimize community impact, but Charleston County has confirmed that the project must move forward at this time.