34th Annual IOP Run for the Child Raises Record Funds for Local Child Abuse Prevention

The 34th annual 2025 Isle of Palms Run for the Child set a new record this year, drawing 2,500 runners — the largest turnout in the event’s history. Organizers expect to distribute about $200,000 to local child abuse prevention and awareness agencies, the most ever for the event, making this its most successful year to date.

Organizers credited participants, volunteers, and sponsors for helping reach this milestone.

The Run Beneficiary Celebration was held Thursday, Oct. 23, giving sponsors an opportunity to see how their support positively impacts the community.

The 2025 IOP Run for the Child beneficiaries include:

Darkness to Light

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center

My Sister’s House

HALOS

Young Moms Together

Windwood Farm & Family Services

Doors to Freedom

Lowcountry Orphan Relief

CAPA – Beaufort

Landmarks for Families

IOP Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Committee

Deb Barr, liaison for the IOP Connector Run Child Abuse Prevention, co-chair of the event’s sponsorship committee, and chair of the IOP Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Committee, said she welcomes feedback from participants and sponsors to help improve future events.

For more information about the Run or the Beneficiary Celebration, contact Deb Barr at (206) 920-2773.