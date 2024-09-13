35th Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep Set for Sept. 21

The 35th annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, and volunteers are needed at nearly 100 locations across South Carolina.

Each year, thousands of people volunteer for the Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways. Last year, more than 4,016 volunteers cleared nearly 22.5 tons of debris, covering 331 miles statewide. Volunteers spread out on foot or in boats from various cleanup sites, returning with bags filled with plastic and glass bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys, and cigarette butts. Larger items collected included household appliances, vehicle tires, and building materials. As much debris as possible is recycled.

The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. Anyone can participate. Volunteers can sign up to assist at the cleanup sites listed on the websites below.

To participate in coastal counties, visit scseagrant.org/bsrs-sites or contact Susan Ferris Hill at (843) 953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org. To participate in inland counties, visit sweep-scdnr.hub.arcgis.com or contact Bill Marshall at (803) 734-9096 or marshallb@dnr.sc.gov.