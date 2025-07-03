77 Flags Fly High in Honor of Veterans on Isle of Palms

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Program of Service erected 77 flags for July 4th for two weeks. This is one of the three times of the year that the Flags are flown at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club to honor our Veterans and their families. For those who live on the island we may have become accustomed to these beautiful flags flying at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, BUT It never gets old!!! It has now become a community favorite time of inspiration to see the flags flying high in honor of our Veterans and remembrance of all the sacrifices our veterans and their families have made.

We need this constant reminder and opportunity to say “Thank You For Your Service.” Isle of Palms Exchange Members, Islanders, and tourists alike get to view these 77 flags waving in the wind in their honor until July 13, 2025. Each Flag has a tag noting the veteran’s name, rank, and other info, at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club flying along the sea wall and pier. Volunteers from the Americanism Program of Service erected the flags with a laminated sheet that lists the flags (veterans) tags in alphabetical order, location on the seawall walkway and dock walkway. It was a beautiful sight for many with some of the honored having their families take pictures in front of their flags as a reminder of their loved one’s service to our country. Many stories could be told by the families of their sacrifice and service. July 4th weekend brought even more to the Exchange Club and Flag site for tourists and families to take pictures.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee is a very active Program of Service that has provided over $25,000 in donations this year to Veterans Organizations. The Fisher House, Tri County Veterans, Tri County Veterans Network, Vantage Point Foundation, Project Street Outreach, and the VA Hospital, She’s The Veteran to name a few.

Thank you to our fallen veterans and their families for their ultimate sacrifice and to our other veterans who have served our country throughout the years here at home and across the world.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS and DONORS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF OUR VETERANS

If you would like to sponsor a flag for Veterans Day 2025 just go to: IOPflagsforheroes.com