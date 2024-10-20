Wild Dunes Yacht Club Cruises to Georgetown for Fall Adventure

Expand Provided

Members of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club from the Isle of Palms enjoyed a fall cruise in late September. Captains and crew boated up the Intracoastal Waterway into Winyah Bay and up the Sampit River to Harborwalk Marina in Georgetown, S.C.

The purpose of the boating club is to encourage safe boating in all its forms, promote seamanship and navigation skills, and enjoy the social and educational opportunities provided by the organization.

A docktail party on the first night gave everyone the opportunity to mingle and meet new members. The following day, the boaters met for lunch at the Wacca Wache Marina on the Waccamaw River in Murrells Inlet.

The club's spring cruise will be to Beaufort, S.C., to attend the air show at the Marine Corps Air Station. The highlight of that event is a flight exhibition by the Navy's renowned Blue Angels.