A Block Party for the Books: LENS Foundation Honors First Responders with Community Spirit and Celebration

The clouds may have threatened rain, but not even a few drops could put a damper on the biggest block party the Isle of Palms has seen in years. On Monday, May 12, more than 250 residents gathered at Islander 71 for the annual LENS Foundation Banquet—this year reimagined as a full-blown neighborhood block party with live music, fire trucks, and enough fairy hair and face paint to rival a carnival. The goal? Celebrate the island’s incredible first responders—and celebrate they did.

The evening kicked off with the LENS Community Public Safety Awards, honoring Officer Kevin Barattini of the Isle of Palms Police Department and Firefighter Braxton Comer of Isle of Palms Fire Department for their outstanding dedication to community engagement and public safety. Both men exemplify community policing at its best, connecting with residents beyond the badge.

Also honored were Jim and Linda Thompson, recipients of the George Reeth Leadership Award, recognized for their longtime service to both the LENS Foundation and the broader Lowcountry. Jim—recently awarded the Order of the Palmetto—and Linda, a founding LENS member and island turtle volunteer extraordinaire, have left a lasting legacy of service. Mike and Claire Powers received the LENS Founders Award for their early support and tireless advocacy, while Deb Barr was named Volunteer of the Year for her leadership of the IOP Connector Run and commitment to child abuse prevention. Barby and Patrick Harrington were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their steadfast devotion to making the Isle of Palms a better, safer, and more connected community.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a block party without food trucks, hula hoops, beaded bracelets, balloon art, an interactive touch tank, a fire truck display, and music that kept guests dancing well past sunset. The Shem Creek Boogie Band and Taylor Ingle kept the energy high while kids—and more than a few adults—marveled at stilt walkers and took eco-boat tours around the marina.

The true magic of the night? Every dollar from ticket sales, raffle entries, and sponsorships goes right back into supporting the island’s police and fire departments. The LENS Foundation helps fund essential training, grants for medical or housing hardships, department equipment, education scholarships for spouses and children of officers, and more.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett captured the spirit best: “I know of no other community that supports law enforcement like Isle of Palms. The LENS Foundation has become a critical asset in support of our staff. I am a big believer in community policing, and LENS assists us in that effort. Events like this have a profound impact on morale. We love that LENS helps us with hardship requests and our annual awards banquet. It is a huge, huge help—and that’s why we love LENS.”

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius echoed the gratitude, especially for the recognition of Firefighter Comer’s creativity and community outreach efforts: “Our community turned out in huge numbers despite the rainy weather! LENS is a phenomenal partner that enhances our public safety efforts. We are incredibly blessed and thankful to serve such an engaged and supportive community.”

Guests were all smiles, and testimonials poured in faster than raffle prizes.

“Lots of good community spirit in play,” said resident Jim Thompson. Vice Principal Susan King of Sullivan’s Island Elementary added, “I’m always so impressed with how LENS puts on an event and unites the community.” Councilman Rusty Streetman simply said, “Well done. Great event. Lots of very happy and smiling faces, both young and older!”

Ted Kinghorn, director of the LENS Foundation, summed it up: “With your support, our little event was amazing. The pictures tell more than a thousand words—but 1,000 smiles might be more accurate. The opportunity for our first responders to receive recognition and the love of the community is priceless.”

From the selfie station to the sense of unity, the LENS Neighborhood Block Party wasn’t just an evening of fun—it was a reminder of what makes the Isle of Palms community so special: neighbors supporting those who keep us safe.

Mark Mitchell, a member of the LENS Advisory Board, put it perfectly: “It is wonderful that we can all agree on one thing—LENS is an outstanding organization, bringing our community together with not-so-random acts of kindness. Proud to be part of it.”

Well said, Mark. LENS extends a heartfelt thank you to Islander 71 for hosting and to the many volunteers, donors, and sponsors—without whom this incredible event wouldn’t be possible.

Until next year, IOP—keep the block party spirit alive!

To learn more about LENS or get involved, visit lensiop.org or follow along on Instagram at @lensfoundation.iop.