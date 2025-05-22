A Community United in Gratitude: Join Us for the Island Day of Prayer for First Responders on June 8th

On Sunday, June 8th, the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation invites all residents of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island to participate in a heartfelt community-wide Day of Prayer for First Responders. This special day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women of our local Fire and Police Departments whose courage, sacrifice, and service help safeguard our lives every day.
The Day of Prayer is a national tradition observed in many communities across the country, offering a moment of reflection and unity for citizens to express gratitude for the unwavering dedication of their public safety personnel. As part of our island community’s continued commitment to supporting those who protect and serve, we are asking churches and congregations across Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island to take a moment during Sunday services to offer special prayers and blessings for our first responders.
We encourage everyone to attend the church and service of their choice and join in a collective gesture of gratitude. Whether through a moment of silence, a spoken prayer, or simply offering a word of thanks, your participation will help show our fire and police personnel just how much their service means to the communities they protect.
Below is a list of participating churches and their Sunday service times:
ISLE OF PALMS CHURCHES
First United Methodist Church
- 12 21st Avenue
- Services: 9:00 AM & 11:00 AM
Deepwater Church
- 25th Avenue at IOP Beach
- Service: 9:15 AM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
- 300 Palm Boulevard
- Service: 10:00 AM
Isle of Palms Baptist Church
- 14 24th Avenue
- Service: 11:00 AM
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND CHURCHES
Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church
- 1753 Central Avenue
- Service: 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross (Episcopal)
- 2520 Middle Street
- Services: 8:00 AM & 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church
- 1204 Middle Street
- Services: Saturday Vigil: 5:30 PM, Sunday: 8:00 AM, 9:30 AM, 11:30 AM, and 5:30 PM
Sunrise Presbyterian Church
- 3222 Middle Street
- Service: 10:00 AM
We hope you'll join us in this island-wide moment of unity and appreciation. The Island Day of Prayer is a simple but powerful way to uplift those who stand ready to protect our families, homes, and neighborhoods every day—often without thanks or recognition.
If your church would like to participate in future LENS community initiatives, or if you’d like to learn more about how to support our mission, please visit LENSIOP.ORG or follow us on Instagram at @lensfoundation.iop.
Together, through faith and community, we can show our local heroes that their service is never taken for granted.