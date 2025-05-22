A Community United in Gratitude: Join Us for the Island Day of Prayer for First Responders on June 8th

On Sunday, June 8th, the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation invites all residents of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island to participate in a heartfelt community-wide Day of Prayer for First Responders. This special day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women of our local Fire and Police Departments whose courage, sacrifice, and service help safeguard our lives every day.

The Day of Prayer is a national tradition observed in many communities across the country, offering a moment of reflection and unity for citizens to express gratitude for the unwavering dedication of their public safety personnel. As part of our island community’s continued commitment to supporting those who protect and serve, we are asking churches and congregations across Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island to take a moment during Sunday services to offer special prayers and blessings for our first responders.

We encourage everyone to attend the church and service of their choice and join in a collective gesture of gratitude. Whether through a moment of silence, a spoken prayer, or simply offering a word of thanks, your participation will help show our fire and police personnel just how much their service means to the communities they protect.

Below is a list of participating churches and their Sunday service times:

ISLE OF PALMS CHURCHES

First United Methodist Church

12 21st Avenue

Services: 9:00 AM & 11:00 AM

Deepwater Church

25th Avenue at IOP Beach

Service: 9:15 AM

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

300 Palm Boulevard

Service: 10:00 AM

Isle of Palms Baptist Church

14 24th Avenue

Service: 11:00 AM

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND CHURCHES

Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church

1753 Central Avenue

Service: 11:00 AM

Church of the Holy Cross (Episcopal)

2520 Middle Street

Services: 8:00 AM & 10:30 AM

Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church

1204 Middle Street

Services: Saturday Vigil: 5:30 PM, Sunday: 8:00 AM, 9:30 AM, 11:30 AM, and 5:30 PM

Sunrise Presbyterian Church

3222 Middle Street

Service: 10:00 AM

We hope you'll join us in this island-wide moment of unity and appreciation. The Island Day of Prayer is a simple but powerful way to uplift those who stand ready to protect our families, homes, and neighborhoods every day—often without thanks or recognition.

If your church would like to participate in future LENS community initiatives, or if you’d like to learn more about how to support our mission, please visit LENSIOP.ORG or follow us on Instagram at @lensfoundation.iop.

Together, through faith and community, we can show our local heroes that their service is never taken for granted.