A Heartfelt Farewell: Isle of Palms Deputy Fire Chief Reflects on 36 Years of Service

Dear Isle of Palms Community,

As I approach my retirement on October 14, 2024, after 23 deeply fulfilling years with the City of Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue and a total of 36 years in the fire service, I find myself filled with gratitude and reflection.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family. Your unwavering support and understanding have been the bedrock of my career. The days spent apart, the missed holidays, and the emotional toll that comes with this career would not have been bearable without your love and encouragement. You stood by me every step of the way, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

To the City of Isle of Palms, its residents, and visitors, thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving and protecting this beautiful community. It has been an honor to be part of your lives, to work in a place that I love, and to serve the people who make this city so special.

To my fellow firefighters, leadership, mentors, and the broader fire service community, I owe a debt of gratitude. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the finest individuals in the world—people who embody honor, selflessness, and courage. You sacrifice daily to ensure our communities are safe, and your dedication inspires me. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve with you, to learn from you, and to call you my brothers and sisters.

As I step into retirement, I want the City of Isle of Palms to know that you have a truly outstanding fire department, made up of the most remarkable and dedicated people. Words could never fully express my gratitude for the many interactions, friendships, and memories I’ve made over these years. I am leaving with a heart full of gratitude, knowing that I was able to live out my dream career in the service of others.

Thank you all for the incredible journey. I am truly blessed and honored to have been a part of this extraordinary profession and this remarkable community.

With deepest gratitude,

Richard Hathaway

Deputy Fire Chief City of Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue