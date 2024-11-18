A Life of Generosity: James C. Thompson Receives South Carolina’s Highest Honor

Expand (L-R) Lynn Pierotti, Jim Thompson, Ted Kinghorn Credit: Laura Strecker

It was an evening of emotion, inspiration, and heartfelt gratitude at the Osprey Ballroom in Wild Dunes on Friday, November 15. Over 80 friends, family members, and admirers gathered to celebrate a man whose kindness has touched countless lives, near and far. James “Jim” Thompson, a longtime Isle of Palms resident, received the prestigious South Carolina Order of the Palmetto Award—a recognition reserved for individuals whose extraordinary contributions leave an indelible mark on the state and beyond. For those who know Jim, there could be no one more deserving.

Ted Kinghorn, Director of the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms, and Lynn Pierotti, Publisher of Island Eye News, welcomed the crowd with warm words and anecdotes. “Tonight, we’re going to talk about a man who is ‘contagiously kind,’ as Mayor Phillip Pounds loves to say,” Kinghorn noted, setting the tone for the evening.

The award, established in 1971, is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, bestowed on those whose lives exemplify extraordinary achievement and service. Mayor Pounds, presenting the honor, remarked, “When you think about what this award stands for, it’s hard not to see Jim Thompson’s name written all over it.”

The crowd was a testament to Jim’s impact, spanning generations and walks of life. His wife, Linda, and their children and grandchildren were present, alongside friends and leaders from the many nonprofits Jim has supported. These organizations had nominated him for the award, sharing testimonies of how his generosity changed lives.

Pierotti shared a poignant story of how he first met Jim Thompson in July 2021. At the time, The Island Eye News had run a story about the Jones family, one of the oldest remaining African American families on Sullivan’s Island. They were facing a legal battle to keep their home, ‘The Little House,’ which was built in the early 1900s. A court ruled that the family could retain ownership but only if the house was relocated—a costly endeavor they couldn’t afford. The family launched a GoFundMe campaign, but the financial goal seemed out of reach. “That’s when Jim Thompson stepped in,” Pierotti said, “Jim called me the day after the story was published and asked how much was needed, heard the amount, and said ‘done.’ The family got to keep their home and remains in use by the Jones family today.”

Jim’s response to the award was as humble as the man himself. “I wouldn’t be here without all of you,” he said, gesturing to the room filled with nonprofit leaders, friends, and family. “You’ve invited me into your missions, into your lives, and given me the opportunity to be part of the good work you do. I’m just following where God leads me.”

He took time to honor the nonprofits that had nominated him, sharing powerful stories of their impact. Among them was J. Denise Cromwell, founder of Project Street Outreach, who helps homeless veterans and their families. Jim recounted her tireless work, even as she faced her own challenges raising her adopted daughter and granddaughter after losing her husband.

Taking the microphone, Cromwell shared how Jim had transformed her life: “There was a time I didn’t know how I was going to make it—financially, emotionally. Jim became aware of my situation and donated far beyond what I could have imagined. He saved me, my family, and my nonprofit. I call him my Uncle Jim because he is my family, in every sense of the word.”

Jim also recognized the individuals at and work of ECCO, South Carolina Environmental Law Project, Friends of Charleston National Parks, South Carolina Aquarium, the Americanism Committee at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, the South Carolina Historical Society, Windwood Family Services, the LENS Foundation, and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network, and more. Among the nonprofits who nominated him were also South Carolina State House Representative Joe Bustos, South Carolina State Senator Chip Campsen, and Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

When Tim Taylor, co-founder of Tri-County Veterans Support Network, took the stage, he emphasized how Jim’s contributions had provided housing and support for countless veterans. “Jim saves lives,” Tim said. “He doesn’t just write a check; he changes the trajectory of someone’s entire future.”

The breadth and expansive reach Jim has had and continues to have with his generosity was miraculous to listen to. The room hung on his every word. It was emotional, powerful, and deeply resonated with those in attendance. To hear such profound stories of kindness was humbling and awe-inspiring. Jim is the type of man to hear of a need and simply fulfill it, no matter the cost. He lives with his heart and wallet open to give where the Lord calls him to.

What makes Jim’s impact even more humbling is that most of his giving is done anonymously. Pierotti noted in his opening remarks that Jim has never sought recognition for his generosity. “He doesn’t give because he wants the credit. So much of what he does, people don’t even know about. That’s one of the best parts about him. It’s never about being seen—it’s about meeting a need.”

The most poignant moments came from Jim’s family, who shared their own stories of his lifelong charity. Jim’s “unofficially adopted” son, David Romeo, remarked, “What you’re all recognizing in this room today, he’s been doing my whole life—for 50 years. For birthdays and holidays, Dad doesn’t want anything for himself. He jokes that he doesn’t need another golf polo. Instead, he asks us to donate to individuals or organizations in need. He even keeps a list of people he’s met or heard about who could use some help. That’s his favorite kind of gift.”

Jim’s 12-year-old granddaughter, Virginia Reece, shared a story about grocery shopping with her “Bop,” as she affectionately calls him, when someone approached asking for help supporting a child in Africa. “Bop didn’t just give money,” she said, smiling. “He started writing letters back and forth with the child, and he even bought a cow and a goat for the village. That’s who he is—he doesn’t need to know you to help you. He just hears of a need and fulfills it.”

Jim’s quiet, steady willingness to give, often without being asked, has impacted countless lives. The nonprofits he supports have fed families, housed veterans, preserved history, protected the environment, and built stronger communities.

As the night drew to a close, a sense of quiet reflection settled over the room. The stories shared and the lives touched by Jim Thompson painted a vivid picture of what it means to live with an open heart. His actions reminded everyone in attendance that living generously isn’t about the size of a gift, but the intention behind it. Generosity begins with simply saying yes—yes to giving time, resources, or compassion where they are needed most.

For those present, one takeaway was undeniable: Jim Thompson’s life is a testament to the transformative power of kindness and the ripple effect of helping others. His legacy is something we can all only hope to achieve, and it inspires us all to live generously—and it starts, as many walked away feeling that night, with simply saying yes.