A Literary Affair to Remember: 20 Years of the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe

In the golden light of Charleston’s Lowcountry, hundreds of readers gathered on Isle of Palms for a milestone event: the 20th anniversary of the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe. What began as a single day small gathering of writers and readers two decades ago has blossomed into a highly anticipated annual celebration of storytelling, community, and the magic of the written word. This year’s sold-out weekend experience was headlined by literary icons Mary Alice Monroe, Patti Callahan Henry and Kwame Alexander.

A Weekend of Inspiration and Camaraderie

The three-day event, held at the picturesque Wild Dunes Resort, offered something for every book lover. From Friday’s festive kickoff at Islander 71 to Saturday’s intimate author gatherings, culminating in Sunday’s grand panel discussion, the event blended literary excellence with warm Southern hospitality. Proceeds benefited Reading Partners, a nonprofit that provides research-backed literacy programs to students, ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

Friday: Local Authors Shine at Islander 71

The weekend kicked off with cocktails, light appetizers, and captivating conversations at Islander 71. Guests heard from three local authors: Susan Boyer (The Sullivan’s Island Supper Club), Roger Jones (The Final Victory), and Caroline Cleveland (When Cicadas Cry). Each author shared the inspiration behind their newly released novels, offering attendees a glimpse into their creative processes.

Saturday: A Day of Intimate Gatherings and Discovery

Saturday unfolded like a beautifully crafted novel. Brunch at the Indigo Rooftop at Wild Dunes was a highlight, with Mary Alice Monroe offering behind-the-scenes insights into her upcoming book, Where the Rivers Merge (set for release on May 13, 2025). Against the stunning backdrop of the ACE Basin, Monroe eloquently discussed the history of the land and her passion for conservation. “Territorialism is the enemy of the earth,” she said. “We all share one fragile home, and it’s our responsibility to protect it.”

At 2 p.m., attendees participated in a poetry workshop led by South Carolina’s former Poet Laureate, Marjory Wentworth, who eliminated the fear of writing poetry and inspired our creativity. “Poetry is about the feelings,” Wentworth shared. The workshop was a highlight for Katie Alley, one half of a devoted sister duo from Myrtle Beach. “I’ve never thought about poetry before,” she shared, “and it was so inspiring.” Katie and her sister Elizabeth, a retired teacher, have turned attending this event into a Christmas gift-giving tradition, purchasing tickets the moment they’re released. They made it a point to participate in every gathering, from Friday’s lively kickoff to the intimate book club meeting with Friends & Fiction at the Boardwalk Inn. Reflecting on the experience, Katie added, “It was great to try something completely new, like the poetry class—it’s about more than just books for us.”

The day culminated with Cocktails with Kwame Alexander, an electrifying session with the Newbery Medal-winning author of The Crossover. Larger-than-life yet profoundly relatable, Alexander captivated the audience with his charm, readings, and deeply personal anecdotes.

Alexander reflected on the wisdom imparted by his mentor, the legendary Nikki Giovanni. “She told me she could teach me how to write but not how to be interesting,” he recounted. Inspired by Giovanni, Alexander committed to staying curious and engaged with the world, a philosophy that continues to fuel his storytelling. In an emotional moment, he shared the experience of writing Giovanni’s obituary, a deeply personal tribute to the woman he called his “second mom” and the person who taught him to write. Driven by his passion for storytelling, he has traveled across six continents, teaching others the power of words. Angela May asked provocative questions that he sometimes answered with a poem, delighting the audience.

The session wasn’t just heartfelt—it was peppered with humor and lively moments. Kelly, a fifth grader in the audience and a fan of The Crossover, asked if the book was autobiographical. “It’s totally made up,” Alexander replied with a grin, before explaining how imagination can transform ordinary experiences into something extraordinary.

Alexander also described a recent experience on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Colbert whispered a stanza from E.E. Cummings into his ear moments before the show. “It filled me with such peace,” he said. “Words have the power to do that. They can heal, inspire, and change the world.”

Sunday: A Grand Finale and Lifelong Connections

The Indigo Ballroom at Sweetgrass Inn provided the perfect setting for Sunday’s main event: a panel featuring Kwame Alexander, and Patti Callahan Henry. Mary Alice Monroe, usually moderator, took the stage as guest with her new novel, Where the Rivers Merge, stepping in for Kristin Harmel. Polly Buxton of Buxton Books deftly kept the questions provocative and lively for ninety minutes. Guests also enjoyed a signature cocktail by Firefly Distillery, desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes, coffee (including Monroe’s Beach House Blend) from Charleston Coffee Roasters, and a silent auction supporting Reading Partners. J. McLaughlin’s pop-up shop added to the festive atmosphere. Mary Alice and Angela looked fabulous in the McLaughin clothes! Wild Dunes never disappoints with the Southern themed appetizers presented with a color scheme and flowers inspired by Monroe’s Where the Rivers Merge book cover.

The panel of New York Times bestselling authors was both thought-provoking and playful. When asked about writing multigenerational novels, Alexander remarked, “In order to write them, you need to go through something—heartbreak, love, loss. You need to go there.” Monroe reflected on the emotional highs and lows her novels evoke, adding, “Readers crave those moments—they connect us to our humanity.” Callahan reflected on “books connected us.”

Among the over 400 attendees were two women whose loyalty has become part of the event’s twenty-year lore. Amanda Earnhardt of North Myrtle Beach has attended every Wild Dunes Literary Weekend since its inception. “It started with just 50 people,” she recalled. “Now it’s grown into something truly special. Books bring people together.” Amanda has introduced friends and family to the event over the years but treasures the opportunity to make new connections. “I would follow Mary Alice Monroe anywhere,” she said with a laugh, recalling her first meeting with Monroe at Pawleys Island in 2002.

Melanie Guill, a longtime fan of Monroe from Seneca, South Carolina, experienced her first Wild Dunes weekend this year. A devoted reader of The Beach House Series, Guill arrived wearing a custom denim jacket embroidered with her nickname “Lovie,” a tribute to Monroe’s beloved character. She teared up as Monroe signed the jacket between the embroidered initials of Guill’s granddaughters. “I absolutely loved this,” Guill said. “You leave feeling like you know the authors—they become your friends.”

A Celebration of Words and Community

As the weekend ended, guests departed with signed books, cherished memories, and a renewed appreciation for the power of storytelling. This milestone event proved what longtime attendees like Katie, Elizabeth, Amanda and Melanie already know: books have the power to create community, inspire connection, and transform lives.

In its 20th year, the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe affirmed its place as a literary beacon in the Lowcountry—a gathering of kindred spirits united by a shared love of words.