A Message from the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce President

The start of the year is an important time to reflect on where we are and set clear priorities for where we are going. The Chamber’s mission remains rooted in supporting local businesses, strengthening partnerships across our community and promoting our island as the go-to, family-friendly travel destination. As president, I intend to make decisions and take actions that support this mission.

The Chamber will focus on several key efforts throughout the year, including:

Enhanced marketing and promotion of member businesses, with an emphasis on increasing visibility through coordinated campaigns, storytelling and partnerships that highlight the unique offerings of our local economy.

A more diverse mix of in-person member and community events, designed to foster meaningful connections not only among businesses but also with residents and the broader community. These events will range from networking and educational opportunities to collaborative community gatherings.

Stronger collaboration and communication, ensuring the Chamber continues to serve as a constructive bridge between businesses, residents and city leadership on issues that impact the Isle of Palms.

Marketing the Isle of Palms as the ideal family-friendly destination it is. Our economy and businesses thrive on off-island and out-of-town visitors. It's important that families from all over know what our island has to offer and what makes it special.

The Chamber is more than a business organization; it is a platform for community, collaboration and support for our island’s businesses, residents and visitors. Whether you are a longtime business owner, a new entrepreneur or a resident interested in the future of the Isle of Palms, your perspective and participation matter.

I want to welcome our business members, resident members and partners to 2026 and thank you for your continued support. It’s what makes our business community, and our island, so strong. It is an honor to serve as president of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce and help guide the Chamber’s work as we look ahead.

Zach Lary, President, Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce