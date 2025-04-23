A Younger You Begins on Isle of Palms: Grand Opening Celebration Set for May 8

Isle of Palms is getting a refreshing new glow with the arrival of Younger You Aesthetics & Wellness, a regenerative medicine and aesthetics studio offering cutting-edge treatments in a calm, judgment-free space. Helmed by the accomplished Dr. Jaclyn Lanham, this new wellness destination is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1022 Carolina Blvd., Suite 301 (third floor via elevator or stairs).

The event promises an evening of beauty, wellness, and Southern hospitality—with live treatment demos, savory hors d’oeuvres and drinks, exclusive event-only pricing, exciting raffles, and a complimentary gift with the prepayment of laser treatments.

“I am beyond honored and excited to offer our elevated services in a relaxing and comforting location,” says Dr. Lanham. “My vision has always been to engage the community in a manner that is inclusive, connected, and relatable.”

Throughout the past 20-plus years of Dr. Lanham’s career, she has had the privilege of working with both medical providers and non-medical professionals in a collaborative effort to enhance their patients’ experiences. In more recent years, amid the COVID-19 era, she has seen firsthand the decline in self-esteem and well-being among her patients, and how this trend has affected their quality of life. Over time, she has listened to her patients' call for specialized, enhanced regenerative medical and aesthetic services.

Younger You Aesthetics & Wellness is dedicated to providing personalized care in a boutique, serene, and judgment-free environment. Its “whole picture” approach ensures patients achieve optimal results while being supported by a compassionate, attentive, and highly empathetic provider team.

Younger You offers complimentary consultations, giving patients the time and space to discuss their needs and medical history in an inclusive setting. Their tagline, “Revitalize the inner and outer you,” is more than just branding—it’s a genuine promise to enhance each individual’s unique well-being.

Dr. Lanham shares, “We prioritize and celebrate the unique qualities each person brings through our doors. It’s our promise to deliver personalized, high-quality care tailored to the individual. We take pride in making every patient feel like part of our family—not just a number.”

Younger You’s offerings include halotherapy (dry salt therapy) to support respiratory and immune health, sexual wellness services such as vaginal rejuvenation, and, soon, hormone replacement therapy using oral supplements and pellet options made from natural biologics, along with comprehensive bloodwork analysis.

Their suite of FDA-approved advanced laser devices addresses a wide range of aesthetic and wellness concerns, offering treatments that lift, tighten, and volumize, as well as services such as tattoo and permanent makeup removal, skin resurfacing, and scar reduction. Additional offerings include AquaFirmeXS facials, restorative injectables, hair restoration, and microneedling enhanced with options such as exosomes, PRP, PRF, and salmon DNA. Cryotherapy is also incorporated to enhance comfort and reduce downtime during treatments.

Guests at the grand opening will have the opportunity to explore these services, speak with the expert team, watch live demonstrations, and enjoy exclusive one-night-only pricing. Whether you're ready to begin your wellness journey or just curious about the possibilities, this event is the perfect place to start.

“I’m genuinely looking forward to meeting more members of this beautiful community,” says Dr. Lanham. “I can’t wait to learn about your goals and concerns and share the wonderful treatments we have to offer.”

This article is part of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing Business Spotlight series, highlighting our Platinum Members who are making an impact in the local community.