ADA Compliant Boardwalks at 46th and 52nd Avenue

This month, construction began on handicap accessible (ADA-compliant) boardwalks at the beach access paths located on 46th Avenue and 52nd Avenue. The project will include two handicap parking spaces adjacent to the path. The goal of this project is to enhance public beach access and ensure that residents and visitors can safely access and enjoy the beach.

In 2021, City Council unanimously approved a Proclamation to reaffirm its commitment to work toward full ADA compliance within the city and go above and beyond to ensure that facilities, including the beach, are accessible to people with physical disabilities and they feel welcomed in our community.

The contractor hired for this project is Icon Contracting. During construction, the 46th and 52nd Avenue beach access paths will be closed. The city anticipates that both ADA-compliant boardwalks will be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.

View the plans for 46th Avenue and 52nd Avenue boardwalks.