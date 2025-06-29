All hands on deck: Volunteers needed to keep IOP beautiful

Expand Provided

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew has three litter sweeps planned around the July 4 holiday week to help keep up with the busiest and dirtiest part of beach season.

Anyone who wants to keep Isle of Palms and America beautiful can help during any of the following times by volunteering to clean the beach for at least 30 minutes:

Monday, June 30, 6–7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2, 7–8 a.m.

Monday, July 7, 6–7 p.m. — an “All Hands on Deck” event

The Isle of Palms Police Department and South Carolina Aquarium conservation team will co-host the July 7 litter sweep in collaboration with the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew. Sponsor South Carolina Federal Credit Union will provide refreshments for volunteers.

“The beach definitely will need a deep clean with the island’s Friday night, July 4 fireworks show kicking off what will probably be the biggest beach weekend of the year,” said Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew co-founder Susan Hill Smith. “That means we will need all the help we can get at the July 7 litter sweep, which coincides with the end of national Clean Beaches Week.”

Check-in for all litter sweeps is along the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, between the outdoor showers and the building with the IOP postcard mural, next to Coconut Joe's. Supplies will be provided. No advance registration is required. All ages are welcome.

Volunteers can receive an IOP Cleanup Crew magnet, which provides free parking in the city’s parking lots during future scheduled litter sweeps.

The IOP Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, and document litter to help solve the pollution crisis. Working with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the aquarium’s Litter Journal, the crew has engaged thousands of volunteer “citizen scientists” in collecting and documenting around 240,000 litter items since 2018.

“Even if you can’t make it to our scheduled events, you can be part of the solution when you visit by being careful not to litter, even accidentally, and by taking a few minutes to collect litter on your own,” Smith said. “This would be especially helpful during the July 4 weekend.”