Bal Harbour Shops Brings Traveling Luxury Retail Experience to Charleston in February

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up Tour, the first-ever traveling luxury retail event, will make its next stop in Charleston in early February—its sixth location to date. The favorite celebrity destination in the northernmost tip of Miami Beach will set up shop at the Ferry Wharf in Mt. Pleasant near Patriots Point, bringing with it 11 luxury retailers and a dining experience for a limited time to the waterfront property at 101 Ferry Wharf Rd, Mt Pleasant.

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up comes at a time when Charleston’s shopping booms, with several national retailers opening shops in town. The arrival of Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up is set to elevate the city’s status even further, bringing an unparalleled, immersive retail experience designed to captivate and engage both visitors and residents. Renowned luxury brands including Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Assouline, Etro, Cremieux, Golden Goose, Johanna Ortiz, and Lanvin will showcase curated selections of the world's finest fashion and lifestyle products.

Designed from modular shipping containers and transformed into a lush, tropical oasis, the pop-up embodies the signature aesthetic of Bal Harbour Shops, transporting guests into a Zen garden-like environment, complete with palm trees, Koi ponds, fountains, and lush greenery, all set to a curated soundtrack that enhances the ambiance. The pop-up will also include covered walkways with cooling fans, a retractable canopy, and The Whitman Restaurant, an exquisite dining venue that seats 150 guests, offering a full bar and lounge.

“Charleston’s growing luxury retail scene excites us, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to the Lowcountry,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitman Family Development. “With this roving pop-up, we introduce a new and innovative solution at the crossroads of high-touch personal service and high-tech logistics to deliver on our mission and impact and impress our guests with our distinctive level of excellence.”

The Charleston residency will commence with a week of grand opening celebrations beginning on Wednesday, February 12, and culminating in a Grand Opening Party on Thursday, February 13, bringing a taste of Miami’s vibrant culture to this luxury enclave. Bal Harbour Shops’ signature luxury is set to add to the distinctive charm of Charleston. Look for updates throughout the residency of the tour, which will run daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 4, 2025.

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up was created by LOT-EK and spans 17,000 sq. feet. The selected luxury brands will have custom-built, well-lit, air-conditioned modern spaces, either small, medium, or large, executed in crisp white with glass fronts. Spaces will be fully fitted with furniture, panels, shelving, and vitrines to highlight merchandise. Boutique sizes range from 250 square feet to 640 square feet or more.

Previous stops for the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up Tour have included Raleigh, NC; Sarasota, FL; Walton County, FL; Greenville, SC; and West Palm Beach, FL, and have proven to be extremely successful.

Beginning on Wednesday, February 12, the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, April 4. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest events and happenings, follow Bal Harbour Shops Pop-up on Instagram and Facebook.