Barbados Comes To Charles Towne Landing Barbadian Festival for Labor Day Weekend

Charles Towne Landing, along with the Barbados Carolinas Legacy Foundation, Barbados, the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor and the Barbados Consulate of Miami, will host a historical event Aug. 29–31, “Barbados Comes to Festival.”

This is the second time the Barbadian festival — honoring the Barbadians and their enslaved who came from Barbados to settle and create the first South Carolina colony in 1670 with other English settlers and indentured servants — has been held at Charles Towne Landing. They chose Albemarle Point, the present-day site of Charles Towne Landing State Park.

Rhoda Green, the Barbados and South Carolina honorary consul and president of the Barbados Carolinas Legacy Foundation, urges everyone to experience the rich heritage of Barbados — from food to music to history — and even the opportunity to board the Barbadian ship Adventure at Charles Towne Landing.

“Barbados brings a burst of tropical and cultural expression and flavor reminiscent of the pulse, memory and sound of Charleston past and present,” Green said.

David Baker, manager of Charles Towne Landing, said, “We are honored to host this event and look forward to welcoming the public to experience this important cultural story firsthand. This festival offers a meaningful opportunity to honor the deep and enduring cultural ties between Barbados and Charleston that played a critical role in shaping the region’s identity. By highlighting this chapter of history through music, food, storytelling and fellowship, the festival not only educates but also uplifts.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit barbadoscometo.com.

Festival Schedule