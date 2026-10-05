Beach Advisory Commitee Sends Its Recommendations to IOP Council

The city of Isle of Palms has taken another step toward establishing a long-term plan aimed at preserving its beach and protecting the homes and other properties that have been ravished in recent years by the mercurial machinations of the unpredictable and sometimes unforgiving Atlantic Ocean.

At an Oct. 1 meeting, the IOP Beach Advisory Committee, a group appointed by the City Council, put its stamp of approval, for the most part, on four of six options offered in a report compiled by Foth Olsen, a professional coastal engineering consultant headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Senior Coastal Engineer Chris Creed presented the plan to the Committee on Sept. 2 and to the City Council, with updates, on Sept. 22.

“For the first time, Isle of Palms has a comprehensive analysis with specific options and next steps to protect our beach,” IOP City Council Member Scott Pierce commented. “It gives us an opportunity to move from reacting to one beach crisis after another to proactively managing our beach, like other coastal communities do. We need to protect the significant investments our community is making in our most important natural asset and avoid another multiyear crisis cycle.”

The five-member Beach Advisory Committee, consisting of Chair Dieter Ostermann, Vice Chair Wendi Pasterik, Alice Bova, Dan Slotchiver and John Shilling, voted unanimously to eliminate two options: to do nothing and to rely on beach renourishment only. They agreed that sand pumped by the Army Corps of Engineers from the Intracoastal Waterway to the beach at the south end of IOP – possibly 150,000 cubic yards every three years – can be a good thing, as long as the sand is beach-compatible. Pasterik raised the question of whether the Corps could place the sand further from the water.

“They are restricted as to where they can put the sand,” City Administrator Douglas Kerr explained. “They would have to get permanent easements. The Army Corps can’t place it on high land without a permanent easement.”

During the discussion concerning the long-running Army Corps project, Pasterik pointed out that some residents along Hamlin Creek believe the sand-pumping plan has damaged their property.

“Residents think the sand placed on the ocean side came around the edge of the island, and now their docks are on mud at low tide. The city is monitoring the material to see if there are any dots that can be connected,” Kerr said.

Committee members agreed with Foth Olsen’s shoal management approach on the north end of the island, where erosion has been an issue for the beach and homeowners in the Wild Dunes community. They suggested two separate studies – one to find out how the installation of groins would affect efforts to protect the beach and homes and another to determine whether to allow sand to drift naturally down to the area from the north or to fortify the beach by bringing in new sand from the ocean.

Members of the Beach Preservation Committee voiced their support to move as quickly as possible to construct a terminal groin at the south end of the island. Creed told Council members at their Sept. 22 meeting that the 1,200-foot-long structure should be built with 15,000 tons of rock. He said the groin would cut sand loss in half near Breach Inlet, anchor the position of the shoreline, extend the time between beach renourishments and reduce the demand for sand from offshore areas. He said it would not be “some massive structure.”

Councilman Rusty Streetman asked if the groin would be buried, and Creed responded that “We actually have to dig a hole.”

“Examples are on the south end of Amelia Island and Bald Head Island,” he pointed out. “We rarely see them. We make them low. They still allow some sand transport to occur through and over them, but they anchor the shoreline – and are very effective at doing it. We would have to study it in more detail to see what the benefit would be, but we do know it would have a net benefit. This is a pretty significant engineering intervention into the problem here to try to make it work.”

“There’s always going to be a need for some offshore sand,” he added. “Ideally, we would like to reduce the use of offshore sand. It’s the most expensive sand source, and it’s a finite sand source.”

Ostermann said at the Oct. 1 Committee meeting that he was not convinced that the terminal groin would save as much sand as the Foth Olsen report predicted.

“As an engineer, I am lacking the engineering evidence for some of the recommendations. For instance, the terminal groin at the south end. You know they recommend 1,200 feet that will likely reduce erosion by 50%. It’s an estimate. There’s no mathematical evidence of any of this,” he commented.

The estimated cost of the groin would be between $4.5 million and $5.5 million, Creed told Beach Preservation Advisory Committee members when he presented the plan at their Sept. 2 meeting. He said the rock would come from quarries in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Parts of the IOP beach are currently being renourished with a total of around 2.5 million cubic yards of sand – 800,000 cubic yards at the south end of the island and another 1.7 million cubic yards at the north end. The project is being paid for with $10,269,256 from the Beach Preservation Fee Fund; $802,073 from the State Accommodations Tax Fee Fund; $8,069,179 from the Wild Dunes Community Association; and three grants totaling $3.24 million from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The final decision concerning exactly what the city of IOP will do long-term to deal with the beach erosion problem will be made by the City Council. Creed told Council members Sept. 22 that “We have a process. We prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”