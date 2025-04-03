Beach Sand Jewelry Meets a Search for Treasure

Expand Earrings incorporating with Dewees sand and book The Islanders, Search for Treasure

The idea of finding treasure—whether by chance or design—has great appeal to most people. Even discovering an old coin while digging in the garden can be exciting.

But how often do you consider that the possibility of finding pirate treasure might connect to a pathway for recovery from war injuries and trauma? The search may also provide unexpected insight into personal values. This theme is central to The Islanders: Search for Treasure, the second book in a New York Times bestselling series by Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May. The middle-grade novel, written for readers ages 8-12, takes place on Dewees Island.

One unique marketing partnership for Search for Treasure invites customers to purchase the book alongside a piece of art jewelry created by Emily Cook of EluCook Designs. Each piece incorporates a bit of beach sand from Dewees Island.

A young reader may find it intriguing to wear a necklace with a pendant made from Dewees sand. Meanwhile, an adult relative might wear earrings crafted with fused glass while enjoying a story that appeals to all ages.

Emily has worked with glass for about 20 years. Her husband, now an ER doctor, served in the Navy. “We collected some sand wherever we went, including Hawaii,” she recalled. Back home, she wanted to incorporate that sand into her jewelry. Her first attempt—a piece she keeps as a reminder of the need to continually evolve—was not a success; it was heavy, with large internal bubbles. She refined her technique, adjusting the heat and duration required in the kiln to achieve the desired outcome. Her process involves combining a small amount of sand with pieces of colored glass to create a large sheet of fused material, which she then cuts into jewelry components. Some pieces also incorporate wood, which contrasts well with the glass and makes the jewelry lighter. Emily’s earrings are labeled to indicate the source of the sand, which includes Dewees Island, Folly Island, and Sullivan’s Island, among other local beaches. Many customers also bring her sand from distant locations to commission custom pieces. She catalogs the remaining sand and makes it available to customers who request pieces made with sand from specific places.

Expand (l-r) Emily Cook and Angela May

Emily’s jewelry was first sold on Sullivan’s Island at the Sandpiper Gallery, where it remains available. Since then, the number of shops carrying her work has grown.

Angela first suggested pairing the jewelry with Search for Treasure. The two women, neighbors in Mount Pleasant, discussed the idea when Angela—who frequently wears Emily’s jewelry—visited her studio to look at pieces. Emily, whose two children love Angela’s books, immediately embraced the idea.

Angela’s professional background began in broadcast journalism before transitioning into publicity. She has worked with New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, who lives on Isle of Palms and is known for her Lowcountry-set novels. A mother of two teenagers, Angela said, “The dream of my heart was to one day write children’s books.” That dream became a reality when she and Monroe launched their children’s series.

The co-authors’ series includes three books: The Islanders, Search for Treasure, and Shipwrecked. Each book began with a strong outline, and the two took turns writing and revising the text. Dewees Island’s idyllic setting and its residents’ commitment to environmental and human well-being resonate with both Angela as a writer and Emily as a jewelry artist.

A central theme of Search for Treasure is three young characters’ effort to support the recovery of one boy’s father, who is struggling with injuries after returning from the war in Afghanistan.

According to an online summary, the boy “discovers that his dad loved spending time in an old tree fort on the island, and there is a special treasure box hidden somewhere nearby. Jake just knows if he can find it, maybe his dad will be happy again.”