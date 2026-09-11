Behind the Mask: From Colorado Ballfields to Isle of Palms

Expand Photo by Jeff Lovins for Island Eye News

Before Larry Letofsky became a trial lawyer on the South Carolina coast, he was a Colorado kid who crouched behind home plate. He began playing baseball at age 5, grew up in an athletic family and competed in baseball, football and basketball while his father coached him through high school. By his senior year, he was all-state in three sports, but baseball remained the natural fit.

Baseball was part of the family language. Larry’s father and uncle, twins who lived near each other in Colorado, coached and officiated for years. His father and brother were later honored in the Colorado Dugout Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to Aurora baseball. In that environment, Larry learned not just how to play but how to read the game — its rhythms, strategy and hidden calculations.

He enrolled at the University of Northern Colorado so his parents could continue watching him play. On a full scholarship, he started for four years under coach Tom Petroff, whom he credits with teaching him baseball’s deeper strategy. As a junior, Larry hit .462, among the best averages in the country, and later spent time in summer and rookie-level baseball connected to the Cincinnati Reds. He came close enough to the dream to know the difference between the “almosts” and the few who make it.

He still talks like a catcher. The position, he says, is as mental as it is physical. A catcher is involved in every pitch: calling games, studying hitters, positioning fielders, managing pitchers and setting the tone. It is punishing work, full of foul tips, bruises, broken bones and constant wear. For Larry, that was part of the appeal. Catching meant seeing the entire game and helping control it from the center.

That role gave him a close view of elite talent. He remembers facing hitters such as Tony Gwynn, Joe Carter and Gary Templeton and learning how thin the margin for error could be. One lesson stayed with him: When the other team’s best hitter comes up, do not let him beat you. Over time, the catcher’s wisdom became practical — support your pitcher, speak at the right moment and notice details others miss.

When baseball narrowed, Larry turned to another demanding arena. He studied accounting, attended law school and met his wife at California Western School of Law in San Diego. Together, they built careers in litigation, first at large defense firms and later in their own boutique practice. Trial work became their specialty: difficult cases that had to be argued in court rather than settled quietly.

Their move to Isle of Palms followed years in Southern California and the realization that success there carried costs: traffic, crowding and a frantic pace. As remote work and virtual court appearances became more viable during the pandemic, the calculation changed. His wife’s family lived on the East Coast, and Larry could still fly back to California for trials when needed. Daily life no longer had to mean freeways and office towers.

On Isle of Palms, they found not only a better place to work but also a different social rhythm. At meetings, events and in daily routines, people introduce themselves and welcome newcomers. After years on the West Coast, that openness on Isle of Palms mattered. The island offered the human scale that makes community possible.

In many ways, Larry’s life still follows the same pattern. Whether calling pitches, trying cases or practicing taekwondo at the recreation center, he is drawn to disciplines that demand focus, toughness and control under pressure. He still talks to young players, especially catchers, about passion and commitment. On Isle of Palms, after decades of competition and reinvention, Larry Letofsky seems to have found something rare: a place where ambition and an easier lifestyle can share the same field.