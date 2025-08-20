Caddyshack Shakedown Invites Locals to Party with Purpose

The Caddyshack Shakedown, a party that benefits a local nonprofit, is returning to Islander 71 next month. This year’s event, presented by Nicole Smith of Abode Real Estate and Patrick Smith of Northwestern Mutual, will be held Saturday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit First Tee – Greater Charleston, a 501(c)(3) that provides golf-based character education programs to Charleston-area kids and teens.

The party will feature live music, raffle prizes, food and drinks, and a costume contest. Outrageous golf attire and Caddyshack-themed outfits are encouraged.

The Shane Rivers Band, borrowed from Jason Aldean’s bar in Nashville, will perform hits from the 1980s, 1990s and beyond from 6 to 9 p.m.

All-inclusive tickets and overnight packages, which include a room at Wild Dunes Resort and shuttle transportation, are on sale now at FirstTeeCHS.org/shakedown.