Cafe Paname Shows Giving Isn’t Just for the Holidays: Supporting Our Heroes All Year Round

Expand Ted Kinghorn is pictured to the far right and Amine Houti (Cafe Paname owner) is in the center (Provided by Ted Kinghorn)

In the heart of Isle of Palms lies a gem known not only for its superb coffee but also for its commitment to the community. Café Paname, under the stewardship of Amine Houti, exemplifies how local businesses can make a profound impact by supporting vital initiatives like the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation's Endowment program.

The LENS Endowment is crucial to ensuring the long-term sustainability of essential support for Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments. By contributing, donors strengthen initiatives ranging from hardship awards to community-based programs, enhancing safety and well-being for residents and visitors alike. The endowment allocates 5% of its funds annually—or more in extraordinary circumstances—as determined by the LENS Selection Panel and Oversight Committee.

Why should local businesses and residents consider donating, especially with tax season approaching? The reasons are compelling. Contributions to the LENS Endowment are tax-deductible and foster a safer, more connected community, reflecting a shared commitment to first responders and the essential services they provide.

A shining example of community spirit is Café Paname. Since 2023, Houti has been a fervent supporter of the LENS Endowment, driven by a belief in giving back to the community that supports his business.

“LENS does what we want for our kids. So I always try to help them and support them,” Houti says. “Giving back to your community is the best thing you can do and the best example you can set for your kids.”

Houti emphasizes the unique value of the endowment, explaining how it addresses needs sometimes beyond the reach of government efforts.

“When we support LENS, we are directly supporting our first responders,” Houti says—a sentiment that resonates deeply with the community and Café Paname’s patrons.

The support doesn’t stop there. Inside the cozy café, a “Pay It Forward” board stands as a testament to community spirit. The corkboard is adorned with coffee cup sleeves, each representing a pre-paid treat for a future patron. The benefactors listed on the sleeves include “LENS,” a “military wife,” a “veteran,” members of the “IOP Turtle Team,” “for a mommy,” “City of IOP employee,” “beach clean-up crew,” “police officer,” and others. This simple act of kindness not only brightens someone’s day but also weaves a fabric of shared goodwill.

Hazel Scully, an employee at Café Paname, shares her pride in the café’s community role.

“At Café Paname, supporting local nonprofits and first responders is a core value. We deeply appreciate everything our fire and police departments do to keep us safe, which is why we proudly contribute to the LENS Endowment every month,” she says.

In this season of giving—and throughout the year—Café Paname reminds us that generosity is contagious. By supporting the LENS Endowment, they not only contribute financially but also inspire a ripple effect of goodwill, strengthening the collective security and happiness of the Isle of Palms community.

To learn more or donate, visit LENSIOP.org/support.