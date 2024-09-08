CARTA Secures $1.7 Million Budget Increase for 2025

Expand Provided

During a presentation to the Isle of Palms City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Andrea Kozloski, deputy director of operations and support for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), announced that the agency will receive a $1.7 million budget increase for fiscal year 2025. Kozloski also provided updates on ongoing projects.

This funding increase is primarily driven by federal contributions, which have risen in response to inflationary pressures and increased ridership. These federal funds are allocated based on a formula that matches ridership numbers, helping CARTA address growing operational costs.

Kozloski also provided an update on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) project, South Carolina’s first bus rapid transit system, which is funded separately from CARTA’s general budget.

“This is something brand new for the state of South Carolina,” Kozloski noted. “We’re very engaged with the public to ensure we get buy-in from our municipalities.”

The project is now entering its 90% design phase, with plans to gather public input on station designs and fixed guideways in December. Construction is estimated to begin in 2026.

Kozloski highlighted the success of the Beach Reach Shuttle, which operated over the summer. Although overall ridership dropped by 13% compared to the previous year, this decline was primarily due to weather-related service disruptions, with storms affecting 60% of service days in July.

“June numbers were a little over 50% higher than last year, so we’re just at the mercy of the weather,” explained Councilman Jimmy Ward.

Despite these challenges, the shuttle continues to be a valuable service for reducing traffic congestion on the Isle of Palms.

Over the summer, the shuttle served approximately 652 people, averaging about 85 riders per weekend. Isle of Palms City Administrator Desirée Fragoso added that the city contributed $8,000 last year to make the Beach Reach Shuttle free for users, reducing car traffic on the island. The cost of this service is expected to rise to around $10,000 next year.

Kozloski acknowledged that CARTA is still recovering from the ridership declines experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she is optimistic about a rebound in 2025, which would also increase federal funding contributions tied to ridership numbers.