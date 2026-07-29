Chamber Member Spotlight: John W. Molony Law Firm

One of the greatest strengths of our Chamber is its diverse network of professionals who serve our community through every stage of life, including the moments we never expect. This month, we're pleased to spotlight John W. Molony Law Firm, a trusted Charleston practice dedicated exclusively to criminal defense and DUI representation.

A Charleston native, John Molony has deep roots in the Lowcountry. After graduating from Porter-Gaud School, he earned degrees in English and history from Clemson University before receiving his Juris Doctor from Mercer University School of Law. Today, he brings that local knowledge and legal experience to clients throughout the Charleston area, personally handling every case from start to finish.

Whether someone is facing a DUI charge, drug offense, traffic-related matter or another criminal allegation, the legal process can feel overwhelming. Attorney Molony understands that an arrest is often one of the most stressful experiences a person or family will face. His approach is centered on providing knowledgeable guidance, clear communication and dedicated representation while protecting each client's rights throughout the legal process.

For residents of Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island, having an experienced criminal defense attorney nearby is a valuable resource. Our island communities are home to full-time residents, second-home owners, visitors and business owners alike, and unexpected legal situations can arise for anyone. Knowing where to turn — and having access to an attorney who understands the local courts and legal system — can provide peace of mind when it matters most.

John W. Molony Law Firm represents clients throughout the Charleston region, including those charged with offenses on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island. The firm also offers free consultations, allowing individuals to better understand their legal options before making important decisions.

At the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce, we're proud to recognize businesses that contribute to a strong, well-supported community. While we hope our members and neighbors never need criminal defense services, we're grateful to have professionals like John Molony who are committed to helping people navigate difficult circumstances with experience, integrity and compassion.

We're proud to have John W. Molony Law Firm as a valued member of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce.