Chamber Member Spotlight: The Refuge — Isle of Palms’ Cozy Two-in-One Gem

If you’ve lived on Isle of Palms long enough, you know there are restaurants you go to, and then there are restaurants you lean on. The Refuge is firmly the latter — the kind of spot you return to like an old friend who knows your order before you sit down.

Tucked into the Harris Teeter plaza, The Refuge has quietly become one of the island’s most reliable go-to spots for just about everything: a great breakfast, an easy weekday dinner, cocktail-and-app night, a quick caffeine fix or that sacred “I-just-need-five-minutes-before-the-day-starts” moment.

And here’s something locals especially love: The Refuge is essentially two experiences in one. There’s the main dining room and bar — perfect for Prime Rib Night, Lobster Night or live-music Fridays — and just steps away is the dedicated coffee bar, which feels like its own little world. Think efficient baristas, comfy nooks and the kind of chai tea latte or cold brew that makes early errands feel slightly less… early.

The menu itself is a journey through the tides — literally.

Morning Tide covers the classics: bagel and lox, eggs Benedict, omelets and breakfast plates.

Day Tide brings lunchtime favorites, including the blackened triggerfish sandwich, the Refuge Reuben and the crab cake sandwich — locals quietly debate which one reigns supreme. Soups, salads, wraps and brunch cocktails round out the offerings if you’re making a day of it.

Evening Tide takes things up a notch. If you try only one item, make it the BLT deviled eggs — basil pesto, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon and balsamic glaze. Trust us. From there, venture into the Thai coconut shrimp curry or seared scallops for something coastal, comforting and consistently delicious.

Parents will also appreciate the kid-friendly menu, featuring easy wins like chicken fingers, grilled cheese and the ever-popular Sandcastle PB&J.

Don’t overlook the Low Tide Menu, available daily from 2 to 5 p.m. With options like shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon dip and other lighter bites, it’s ideal for the “hungry but not too hungry” crowd.

Whether you stop in for brunch, dinner or just a warm cup of something to start the day, The Refuge has a way of making island life taste a little better.

