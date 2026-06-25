Mt. Pleasant Mom Wins $250K on Fox's "The Floor"

After keeping a big secret for more than a year, Mt. Pleasant mom Lauren Samet can finally share her news. Samet won $250,000 on Fox's game show The Floor but couldn't tell anyone until the season finale aired in June.

She celebrated with a watch party surrounded by family and friends, many of whom were hearing the news for the first time.

“I couldn't believe it,” Samet said. “Did I really just do this? A mom from Charleston?”

Samet had always wanted to appear on a game show, so when she learned The Floor was casting, she figured she had nothing to lose.

The rules are straightforward: One hundred contestants stand on a massive interactive LED floor divided into squares, each representing a different trivia category. Players challenge neighboring contestants to head-to-head duels, with the winner claiming their opponent's territory while the loser goes home. The contestant controlling the most squares at the end of each episode wins $20,000. The last person standing takes home the $250,000 grand prize.

“You want to duel your neighboring contestants in a category that you feel comfortable with,” Samet said. “I challenged voice actors. Pictures came up on the screen, and I had 45 seconds to name the image to gain pieces of that person's territory.”

During the casting process, Samet pitched soap operas as her specialty. She has been watching them for more than 30 years, beginning as a teenager, and still tunes in today. Producers agreed she was the right fit.

“I'm definitely a self-proclaimed soap opera expert,” she said with a laugh.

Samet's game plan proved to be more defensive than aggressive. Early in the competition, she noticed that other contestants were reluctant to challenge her.

“I knew my category scared people,” she said. “That helped me be more defensive rather than offensive throughout the season. If they wanted to come after me, they'd have to risk losing in soap operas.”

“Toward the last day, I started getting a little more confident,” she said. “I thought, 'Can this really happen?' I was still in disbelief.”

The Floor is hosted by Rob Lowe and filmed in Dublin, Ireland. Production wrapped in May 2025, and the finale aired in June 2026, meaning Samet had to keep the outcome secret for more than a year.

Now that she can finally talk about it, Samet is happy to share what she learned. Her advice for anyone considering auditioning: Set realistic expectations, make friends and remember that your strategy might go out the window the moment the floor shifts.

“Ninety-nine contestants won't win the $250K, and only some will win $20K,” she said. “Keeping that in mind takes the pressure off. But also go meet people and socialize. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I've made lifelong friends because of this show.”

And one practical tip she's happy to pass along:

“Wear comfortable shoes,” she said. “You'll be standing on that floor all day.”

The Floor is currently streaming on Hulu.