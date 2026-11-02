City Council's Support for ACME's Redevelopment

ACME Lowcountry Kitchen has been a valued part of the Isle of Palms for many years, and its many contributions to our community are deeply appreciated. I believe we all share the common goal of keeping Isle of Palms businesses successful on our island.

Recent public discussions have not always presented a complete picture of City Council's responsibilities or the significant accommodations already approved for ACME and the entire GC-3 business district.

South Carolina law establishes clear responsibilities for City Council when considering changes to existing zoning regulations. Sections 6-29-720 and 6-29-760 require zoning amendments to be considered within the framework of the City's Comprehensive Plan and adopted through established public procedures. These requirements ensure that decisions affecting setbacks, parking, and development intensity consider not only an individual property owner's needs but also surrounding properties and the long-term interests of the community.

Our Isle of Palms Comprehensive Plan provides specific guidance directly relevant to ACME, including:

Goal 7.1: Protect the island's established character through appropriate zoning regulations.

Goal 7.2: Protect residential areas from adverse impacts of commercial development.

Goal 7.3: Ensure new and renovated commercial buildings are compatible with surrounding structures.

Goal 7.4: Ensure infrastructure adequately supports development and expanded uses.

The Plan also recognizes that commercial traffic, parking, noise, and lighting can conflict with adjoining residential properties. Equally important, it emphasizes maintaining the vitality and appearance of our commercial district. I believe these objectives must be balanced, supporting local businesses while protecting surrounding neighborhoods and the island's long-term interests.

In my view, Council's actions demonstrate substantial flexibility in supporting ACME's redevelopment while significantly expanding development opportunities throughout the GC-3 business district. These accommodations were not made hastily. They followed numerous public meetings over four months, with extensive deliberations by both the Planning Commission and City Council.

Through this process, Council approved significant accommodations for ACME's proposed restaurant, including:

JC Long Boulevard: Setback reduced from 25 feet to zero.

Pavilion Drive: Setback reduced from 25 feet to 10 feet.

Carolina Boulevard: Setback reduced from 25 feet to 15 feet.

Parking: Required spaces reduced by 25%.

The proposed changes received unanimous support from the Planning Commission (6–0) and strong support from City Council (7–2). Together, these changes provide substantial flexibility to accommodate ACME's requested restaurant, subject to other applicable development requirements.

Additionally, the City agreed to allow ACME to use its municipal compactor during construction and expressed a willingness to work with management on temporary parking solutions, helping the restaurant remain operational while rebuilding.

Some recent media coverage and social media discussions have not fully reflected these actions, creating the impression that Council is standing in the way of ACME's future. I believe the record demonstrates otherwise.

I understand and share the passion many have for ACME. In my view, the Planning Commission and City Council have carefully considered the requested zoning changes and approved substantial accommodations that balance the needs of our commercial district with the long-term interests of our community. These decisions reflect our responsibility to uphold the law and honor the oath we took to serve the best interests of our entire island, both now and in the future.

It is now time to move forward. With these zoning changes in place, ACME has a path to develop its plans under the revised requirements, and I remain committed to working cooperatively toward a successful redevelopment.

John Bogosian

Isle of Palms, South Carolina