City of Isle of Palms Announces Community Door Decorating Contest

The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) invites community members to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit by transforming their doors into beautiful, themed displays. Contestants must be Isle of Palms residents or business owners and must be 18 or older to enter the contest. Family members and friends of all ages are welcome to help decorate. Three residents will be selected and one business. See contest categories below.

The winners and their doors will be featured on the city’s social media pages, website, in the city newsletter, and may be featured in local news. Contest details are available at www.iop.net.

Important Dates:

Contest Deadline : December 2, 2024

: December 2, 2024 Decorating Period : November 4, 2024 – December 2, 2024

: November 4, 2024 – December 2, 2024 Winners Announced: December 7, 2024, during the IOP Holiday Street Festival

Prizes and Categories:

Holiday-themed prizes will be awarded to three residents in the following categories:

Most Traditional

Most Creative

Most Festive

A Holiday-themed prize will be awarded to one business in the following category:

Best Overall

How to Enter:

Decorate your door during the designated decorating period. Submit a photo of your decorated door here by December 2, 2024.

Participants should send questions to info@iop.net or call (843) 990-7076.