City of Isle of Palms Holds T-Shirt Art Design Competition

The City of Isle of Palms is holding a T-shirt Art Design Competition to celebrate creativity and community. The city invites local artists of all ages to submit their unique designs, which will be featured on official Isle of Palms T-shirts.

The winning design may also be used in city advertising and other promotional and public relations campaigns.

Competition Details:

Eligibility: Open to all artists, both amateur and professional.

Deadline: All designs must be submitted by September 12, 2024.

Prize: The winning design will be featured on the official city T-shirt, and the artist will receive a prize packet with a retail value of $800. The winner will also be announced on social media, in local news, and in the city newsletter.

The winning design will be unveiled on October 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the Recreation Center during the Farmers Market (subject to change).

To enter, submit your design in a digital format at iop.net. Be sure to include your name, contact information, and a brief description of your design.

The city provides a free T-shirt to visitors who stay overnight on the island and fill out a form at City Hall. Only one shirt per family. Additional T-shirts are $10.

For more information about the competition, email info@iop.net.