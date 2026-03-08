City of Isle of Palms Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt is back. On Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. sharp, children ages 12 and under will begin a mad dash for eggs at the largest Easter egg hunt this side of the IOP Connector.

The free IOP Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation grounds, located at 24 28th Ave., and will be sectioned into four different age groups for the hunt. Age groups will be 3 and under, 4–6 years, 7–9 years, and 10–12 years.

All participants will receive a bag of Easter candy for their efforts. After hunting for eggs, children can enjoy jump castles, snow cones, face painting and even get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

In the event of inclement weather, all festivities will be moved to the gym in the Recreation Center.

For more information, call 843-886-8294 or visit iop.net.