City of Isle of Palms Invites Residents to Community Town Hall on Nov. 5

The City of Isle of Palms invites residents and community members to participate in a town hall meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

The town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to engage directly with Mayor Phillip Pounds and City Council members, ask questions, share concerns and participate in an open conversation about issues affecting the Isle of Palms community.

The city encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to make their voices heard, learn more about local government and contribute to discussions about the island's future.

Can't Attend in Person?

Residents who are unable to attend can still participate remotely.

The town hall will be livestreamed on the city's official YouTube channel, where viewers can submit questions for City Council through the live chat.

Residents may also submit public comments and questions in advance through the city's online public comment form.