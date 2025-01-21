City of Isle of Palms Provides Winter Storm Update

Due to an impending Winter Storm, city administrative offices and the Recreation Center will be closed on Wednesday, January 22. All programs, meetings and classes scheduled for January 22 have been canceled. Due to hazardous road conditions, city officials encourage everyone to delay travel. The city will continue to monitor weather conditions and potential impacts on the island.

Tuesday's regular garbage collection route (which includes 30th Ave through Wild Dunes) will occur on Thursday, January 23.

For updates on city operations, visit www.iop.net. To sign up for text alerts, text “Hello” to (877) 607-6467.