Isle of Palms city administrative offices will reopen on Thursday, January 23 at 11 a.m. All Recreation Center classes and sports programs remain canceled. Please exercise caution and use your best judgement before traveling.

Tuesday's regular garbage collection route (which includes 30th Ave through Wild Dunes) will occur on Thursday, January 23.

To sign up for city text alerts and to receive updates, text “Hello” to (877) 607-6467 or visit www.iop.net.