City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Adds Movie Nights to 2026 June and July Farmers Market & Food Truck Jam

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will add free Movie Nights to the June and July Farmers Market & Food Truck Jam events this year. The Rec Team will set up a 90-foot LED screen on the soccer field. Both movies will begin at 7 p.m.

The June featured film will be The Miracle. Matilda will hit the big screen in July.

FVR, Family Vacation Rentals of Isle of Palms, is sponsoring both movie nights.

The Farmers Market & Food Truck Jam series, held from June through October, takes place on the third Thursday of each month. The event features local farmers, artisans, crafters, specialty vendors, food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities and more.

When: Farmers Market & Food Truck Jam Schedule

June 18 — Movie Night: The Miracle

July 16 — Movie Night: Matilda

Aug. 20

Sept. 17

Oct. 15

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Center

Time: Farmers Market & Food Truck Jam, 4-7 p.m.; Movie Night, 7 p.m.

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