City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Announces 2025 Fall Youth Programs

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department has released its 2025 fall youth programs lineup, designed to encourage physical fitness, learning and creativity. New this year: Reading (Kindergarten–1st Grade) and Writing (Grades 1–3).

Tuesdays Aug. 26 – Sept. 30 Oct. 7 – Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 4 & 11)

Ages 3–5: 3:30–4:15 p.m.

Ages 6 & up: 4:15–5 p.m.

$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents

Minimum: 8 | Maximum: 15

Instructor: Kaylie Penninger-Jordan

Basic to intermediate gymnastics skills and techniques including tumbling, bar, and floor routines.

Tae Kwon Do (Youth & Family Class)

Mondays: 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Youth or Adult: $30 for residents; $35 for nonresidents

Adults also attending the Wednesday/Saturday Adult Class: $40 for residents; $45 for nonresidents

Accepting new students in September, November and January.

Tumble & Cheer (Ages 4+)

Tuesdays: 5–5:45 p.m. Aug. 26 – Sept. 30 Oct. 7 – Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 4 & 11)

$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents

Minimum: 8 | Maximum: 15

Instructor: Kaylie Penninger-Jordan

Basic to intermediate tumble and cheer techniques.

Pottery (Ages 10+)

Saturdays September Session 1 9–10:30 a.m. (3-class series) Sept. 6 – Fall Luminary Sept. 13 – Leaf Plate/Tray Sept. 20 – Glaze Day $100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents September Session 2 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Sept. 6 – Fall Luminary Sept. 13 – Leaf Plate/Tray $45 per class for residents; $50 for nonresidents November Session 1 9–10:30 a.m. (3-class series) Nov. 1 – Christmas Décor Item Nov. 15 – Ornaments & Cookie Plate Nov. 22 – Glaze Day $100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents November Session 2 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Nov. 1 – Christmas Décor Item Nov. 15 – Ornaments & Cookie Plate $45 per class for residents; $50 for nonresidents

Instructor: Alessandra Darling

Reading (Kindergarten–1st Grade)

Mondays: 3–4 p.m. Session 1: Sept. 8 – Oct. 13 Session 2: Nov. 3 – Dec. 15 (No class Nov. 24)

$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series

Minimum: 4 | Maximum: 10

Instructor: Allison Johnson

Literacy-based class focusing on foundational reading skills, confidence building, and creative engagement.

Writing (Grades 1–3)

Tuesdays: 3–4 p.m. Session 1: Sept. 9 – Oct. 14 Session 2: Oct. 28 – Dec. 16 (No class Nov. 4 & 25)

$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series

Minimum: 4 | Maximum: 10

Instructor: Allison Johnson

Explore story writing, poetry and expressive forms in a nurturing environment.

Safe Sitter (Ages 11–14)

Saturday, Oct. 4: 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

$125 for residents; $130 for nonresidents

Maximum: 8

Instructor: Jennie Murrie

Babysitting and safety training with CPR, first aid, injury management, child care basics and more. Bring lunch, snack and water.

Note to nonresidents: This date coincides with the Isle of Palms Connector Run. Please enter from Sullivan’s Island.

Theater Workshop (Ages 8–14)

Christmas Carol Production

Thursdays: 4–5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 – Dec. 11 (No class Nov. 27) Final performance: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents

Minimum: 7 | Maximum: 14

Location: Magnolia/Palmetto Room

Director: Jean Schubert, Tee Shirt Theater

A performance-based acting workshop with rehearsals and games. Students will perform Dickens’ classic for friends and family.

Youth Art

Wednesdays Session 1: Sept. 10 – Oct. 22 (No class Sept. 24) Session 2: Nov. 5 – Dec. 17 (No class Nov. 26) Blooming Artists (Ages 5–6 ½): 3–4 p.m. Stroke of Genius (Ages 7–11): 4:20–5:20 p.m.

Thursdays Session 1: Sept. 11 – Oct. 23 (No class Sept. 25) Session 2: Nov. 6 – Dec. 18 (No class Nov. 27) Little Art (Ages 3½–5): 3–4 p.m. Stroke of Genius (Ages 7–11): 4:20–5:20 p.m.

$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series

Instructor: Marie Johnson