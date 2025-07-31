City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Announces 2025 Fall Youth Programs
The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department has released its 2025 fall youth programs lineup, designed to encourage physical fitness, learning and creativity. New this year: Reading (Kindergarten–1st Grade) and Writing (Grades 1–3).
Gymnastics
Tuesdays
Aug. 26 – Sept. 30
Oct. 7 – Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 4 & 11)
-
Ages 3–5: 3:30–4:15 p.m.
Ages 6 & up: 4:15–5 p.m.
$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents
Minimum: 8 | Maximum: 15
Instructor: Kaylie Penninger-Jordan
Basic to intermediate gymnastics skills and techniques including tumbling, bar, and floor routines.
Tae Kwon Do (Youth & Family Class)
Mondays: 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Youth or Adult: $30 for residents; $35 for nonresidents
Adults also attending the Wednesday/Saturday Adult Class: $40 for residents; $45 for nonresidents
Accepting new students in September, November and January.
Tumble & Cheer (Ages 4+)
Tuesdays: 5–5:45 p.m.
Aug. 26 – Sept. 30
Oct. 7 – Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 4 & 11)
-
$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents
Minimum: 8 | Maximum: 15
Instructor: Kaylie Penninger-Jordan
Basic to intermediate tumble and cheer techniques.
Pottery (Ages 10+)
Saturdays
September Session 1
9–10:30 a.m. (3-class series)
Sept. 6 – Fall Luminary
Sept. 13 – Leaf Plate/Tray
Sept. 20 – Glaze Day
-
$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents
September Session 2
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 – Fall Luminary
Sept. 13 – Leaf Plate/Tray
-
$45 per class for residents; $50 for nonresidents
November Session 1
9–10:30 a.m. (3-class series)
Nov. 1 – Christmas Décor Item
Nov. 15 – Ornaments & Cookie Plate
Nov. 22 – Glaze Day
-
$100 for residents; $105 for nonresidents
November Session 2
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 – Christmas Décor Item
Nov. 15 – Ornaments & Cookie Plate
-
$45 per class for residents; $50 for nonresidents
-
Instructor: Alessandra Darling
Reading (Kindergarten–1st Grade)
Mondays: 3–4 p.m.
Session 1: Sept. 8 – Oct. 13
Session 2: Nov. 3 – Dec. 15 (No class Nov. 24)
-
$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series
Minimum: 4 | Maximum: 10
Instructor: Allison Johnson
Literacy-based class focusing on foundational reading skills, confidence building, and creative engagement.
Writing (Grades 1–3)
Tuesdays: 3–4 p.m.
Session 1: Sept. 9 – Oct. 14
Session 2: Oct. 28 – Dec. 16 (No class Nov. 4 & 25)
-
$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series
Minimum: 4 | Maximum: 10
Instructor: Allison Johnson
Explore story writing, poetry and expressive forms in a nurturing environment.
Safe Sitter (Ages 11–14)
Saturday, Oct. 4: 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
$125 for residents; $130 for nonresidents
Maximum: 8
Instructor: Jennie Murrie
Babysitting and safety training with CPR, first aid, injury management, child care basics and more. Bring lunch, snack and water.
Note to nonresidents: This date coincides with the Isle of Palms Connector Run. Please enter from Sullivan’s Island.
Theater Workshop (Ages 8–14)
Christmas Carol Production
Thursdays: 4–5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – Dec. 11 (No class Nov. 27)
Final performance: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
-
$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents
Minimum: 7 | Maximum: 14
Location: Magnolia/Palmetto Room
Director: Jean Schubert, Tee Shirt Theater
A performance-based acting workshop with rehearsals and games. Students will perform Dickens’ classic for friends and family.
Youth Art
Wednesdays
Session 1: Sept. 10 – Oct. 22 (No class Sept. 24)
Session 2: Nov. 5 – Dec. 17 (No class Nov. 26)
Blooming Artists (Ages 5–6 ½): 3–4 p.m.
Stroke of Genius (Ages 7–11): 4:20–5:20 p.m.
-
Thursdays
Session 1: Sept. 11 – Oct. 23 (No class Sept. 25)
Session 2: Nov. 6 – Dec. 18 (No class Nov. 27)
Little Art (Ages 3½–5): 3–4 p.m.
Stroke of Genius (Ages 7–11): 4:20–5:20 p.m.
-
$150 for residents; $155 for nonresidents per series
Instructor: Marie Johnson