City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Kicks Off the 2026 Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam in June

by

Isle of Palms

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department’s Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam series will kick off June 18, 2026, and continue on the third Thursday of each month through October. The event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, specialty vendors, food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities and more. Each event in the series will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam schedule:

  • June 18
  • July 16
  • Aug. 20
  • Sept. 17
  • Oct. 15

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